Colin Cowherd reacts to the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series

Colin Cowherd talks Astros and Dodgers after the 2017 World Series came to a close on Wednesday night.

SEASON OVER: Colin discusses report of Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR

5 hours ago

The Lakers are the perfect fit for LeBron James because Los Angeles is the exact opposite of Cleveland

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Here's why Joel Klatt says Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide has an 'atrocious schedule'

1 day ago

Here's how Peyton Manning could end up in the Browns' front office

1 day ago

The college football playoff committee told us undefeated is not the determining factor going into November

1 day ago

