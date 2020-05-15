Kyle Schwarber and Gavin Lux figure to benefit most from universal DH | MLB SAFE AT HOME

It appears the 2020 season may see the National League employ the designated hitter for the first time ever. During the proposed 82-game season, the MLB on FOX guys believe Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux will benefit most from the change.

