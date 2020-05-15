Kyle Schwarber and Gavin Lux figure to benefit most from universal DH | MLB SAFE AT HOME
Video Details
- Chicago Cubs
- Gavin Lux
- Kyle Schwarber
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
It appears the 2020 season may see the National League employ the designated hitter for the first time ever. During the proposed 82-game season, the MLB on FOX guys believe Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux will benefit most from the change.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.