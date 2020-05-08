Nationals more likely to get back to World Series than Astros — Frank Thomas
Video Details
Thanks in part to their extra time off this off-season, the Nationals are more likely to return to the World Series than the Astros according to Frank Thomas. The MLB on FOX guys discuss the start of the KBO season and how the Nats and 'Stros stack up heading into 2020.
