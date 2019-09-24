J.P. Morosi | Freddie Freeman is not with the club for this week’s trip to Kansas City
FOX MLB Insider JP Morosi discusses Freddie Freeman's injured elbow, and the MLB Whiparound crew gets into how the Braves stack up against the Cardinals in their upcoming playoff series.
