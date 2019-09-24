FOX MLB Whiparound crew discusses the Rays chances of making the AL Wild Card
Video Details
Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis break down the issues with the Rays pitching and whether or not they will make the post season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618