MLB Whip Crew discusses the Nationals improbable come from behind win over the Mets
Video Details
MLB Whip Crew discusses the Nationals improbable come from behind win over the Mets. Washington scored 7 runs in the 9th to stun the Mets. Nick Swisher and Frank Thomas discuss the how this game will affect each team going forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618