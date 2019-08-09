JP Morosi: Trading Mookie Betts ‘might be difficult, but necessary choice’ for Red Sox
JP Morosi says the Red Sox may have to choose between JD Martinez and Mookie Betts this offseason and thinks they may have to consider parting ways with the reigning AL MVP in order to land more pitching.
