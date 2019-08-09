Can the red-hot Cleveland Indians catch the Minnesota Twins?
Video Details
The Cleveland Indians have been one of the best teams in baseball over the past two months. Dontrelle Willis and Terry Collins debate on MLB Whiparound if they can catch the Minnesota Twins, who still lead the AL Central.
