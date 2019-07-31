MLB Whip Around on Reds-Pirates brawl: ‘Emotions should happen, but there’s no place for this’
The MLB Whip Around crew breaks down the Pirates vs. Reds benches-clearing brawl. Mark Sweeney said there's no place in the game for the violence that took place in Cincinnati.
