Eric Karros: Nationals will give Dodgers ‘most amount of trouble’ in NL
Video Details
The MLB Whip Around crew believes the Nationals will add a reliever at the deadline and Eric Karros calls Washington the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the National League playoff picture.
