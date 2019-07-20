Nick Swisher reacts to Mariano Rivera’s Hall of Fame career
Video Details
Mariano Rivera is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend and his former New York Yankee teammate Nick Swisher reacts to his HOF career and induction.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618