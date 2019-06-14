Frank Thomas on Shohei Ohtani after historic cycle: ‘He’s not a great hitter, he’s an elite hitter’
-
Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to ever hit for the cycle and Frank Thomas is now confident in calling the Angels star an elite hitter.
