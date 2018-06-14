Are Astros still team to beat in AL?
Video Details
The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions. However, they are not even in first place in their own division. Eric Karros and A.J. Pierzynski discuss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices