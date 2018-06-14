Eric Karros and A. J. Pierzynski discuss the New York Yankees possible upcoming trades
Video Details
Eric Karros and A. J. Pierzynski breakdown if and how soon the New York Yankees should make a trade for a Pitcher to give Luis Severino some help.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices