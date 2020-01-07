Nossa Chape | Official Trailer | Magnify

NOSSA CHAPE, a film from Jeff and Michael Zimbalist (THE TWO ESCOBARS, PELÉ: THE BIRTH OF A LEGEND) chronicles the Brazilian soccer club's tragic 2016 plane crash in Colombia. The film is the third documentary in FOX Sports Films’ new series, MAGNIFY, which leverages sports as a lens for examining important cultural stories.

