The Great Brady Heist | Official Trailer | Magnify
Video Details
In 2017, the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. As cameras captured the celebration in the Patriots locker room, attention quickly turned towards MVP Tom Brady, who was no longer celebrating but frantically searching for his game jersey. This is the tale of the Tom Brady jersey heist, an untold chapter in the story of the greatest Super Bowl ever. The Great Brady Heist premieres Feb. 1st on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.