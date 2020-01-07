Video Details

In 2017, the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. As cameras captured the celebration in the Patriots locker room, attention quickly turned towards MVP Tom Brady, who was no longer celebrating but frantically searching for his game jersey. This is the tale of the Tom Brady jersey heist, an untold chapter in the story of the greatest Super Bowl ever. The Great Brady Heist premieres Feb. 1st on FOX.