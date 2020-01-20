Cousin Sal on San Francisco’s impressive run game: ‘This is how the Niners win’
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Cousin Sal
- Green Bay Packers
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Lock It In
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Cousin Sal reacts to the San Francisco 49ers taking down the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship with a strong rushing attack that gained 285 yards on the ground on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.