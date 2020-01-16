Clay Travis: Tyreek Hill’s comments make me more confident in picking the Titans
Video Details
Clay Travis doesn't understand why Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill felt the need to brag about the talent of their offense and says it makes him more confident in his picking the Tennessee Titans to advance to the Super Bowl.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.