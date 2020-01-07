Clay Travis expects the Seahawks to cover the 4-point spread in Green Bay
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Clay Travis
- Green Bay Packers
- Lock It In
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Clay Travis loves the chances of Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to go on the road and cover a +4 spread against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.