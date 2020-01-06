Todd Fuhrman tips his cap to the Titans for out-smarting Belichick and the Patriots
Todd Fuhrman breaks down the Tennessee Titans' improbable win on the road over Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card.
