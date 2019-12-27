Cousin Sal likes the 49ers to wrap up the NFC West and beat the Seahawks on Sunday
Video Details
Hear why Cousin Sal expects the San Francisco 49ers to come away with a win in Seattle on Sunday against the Seahawks to clinch the NFC West crown.
