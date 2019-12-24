Cousin Sal is still taking the 49ers over the Seahawks despite Marshawn Lynch’s return
Marshawn Lynch is set to return with the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday as they take on the San Francisco 49ers but Cousin Sal explains why he still likes the 49ers.
