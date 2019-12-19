Cousin Sal likes the Chiefs to cover on the road in Chicago
Video Details
Cousin Sal is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to cover a 6-point spread in Chicago against the Bears, claiming the Chiefs are much more likely to cover on the road this year than at home.
