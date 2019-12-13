Clay Travis ‘loves’ the Patriots as 10-point favorites against the Bengals
Clay Travis lays out how the New England Patriots have dominated as 10-point-or-more favorites in explaining why they will dominate the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
