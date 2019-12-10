Todd Fuhrman is finally ready to hop off the Eagles bandwagon
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman is finally done with the Philadelphia Eagles this season after their OT win over the woeful New York Giants last night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879