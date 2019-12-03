Todd Fuhrman likes the Seattle Seahawks to win the NFC West
Video Details
- Kirk Cousins
- Lock It In
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Todd Fuhrman
Todd Fuhrman explains why he thinks the Seattle Seahawks are now the best bet to win the NFC West this season.
