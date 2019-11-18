Cousin Sal: Ravens have ‘all the goods’ and are a good bet to win the AFC
Video Details
Cousin Sal explains why he think the Baltimore Ravens have 'all the goods' and are the team that has the best shot at dethroning the New England Patriots as AFC champions.
