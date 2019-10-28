Todd Fuhrman: Packers are not a top 2 team in the NFC
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC West
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Lock It In
- Matt Moore
- NFC
- NFC North
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Todd Fuhrman isn't sold on the longevity of the Packers defense and doesn't regard Green Bay as a Top 2 team in the NFC right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879