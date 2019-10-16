Todd Fuhrman doesn’t think the addition of Jalen Ramsey is enough to get the Rams into the playoffs
While the Los Angeles Rams hope that the addition of Jalen Ramsey will get the team back into the playoff hunt, Todd Fuhrman doesn't think Ramsey is enough for the 3-3 Rams to get back into the playoffs.
