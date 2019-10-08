Todd Fuhrman: Niners’ favorable schedule will put them in position to win NFC West
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman thinks the favorable schedule of the San Francisco 49ers will put them in position to win the NFC West.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879