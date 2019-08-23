Todd Fuhrman: Indianapolis will go over 9.5 wins despite Andrew Luck injury concerns
Video Details
Uncertainty surrounds Andrew Luck's status for Week 1, but that doesn't phase Todd Fuhrman in predicting that the team will go over their projected win total of 9.5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618