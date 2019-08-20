Clay Travis: Loss of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will benefit Pittsburgh, will go over projected win total
Pittsburgh lost both Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, but Clay Travis believes the lack of distractions surrounding the team will benefit them and they will go over 9.5 wins.
