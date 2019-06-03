Watch Rachel Bonnetta get drenched with 2 buckets of maple syrup to pay off a wager
Video Details
Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal made a bet that ended up in Rachel losing and having to get 2 buckets of maple syrup poured on her head. Check out how it went for Rachel.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618