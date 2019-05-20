‘This series is over’: Todd Fuhrman doesn’t see how Portland wins Game 4 vs. Golden State
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman gives his thoughts on tonight's Game 4 between Golden State and Portland. He talks about the over/under and why this series is over tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618