Todd Fuhrman thinks Toronto can cover the 6.5 spread against Milwaukee in Game 1
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Horizon
- Kawhi Leonard
- Lock It In
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Panthers
- Todd Fuhrman
- Toronto Raptors
-
Todd Fuhrman gives his thought on Toronto vs Milwaukee in tonight's Game 1 of the conference finals. Hear him give credit to Kawhi Leonard and Toronto's defense in their ability to try and cover.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618