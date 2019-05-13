Clay Travis still likes Milwaukee to win eastern conference
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Clay Travis
- East
- East
- Horizon
- Kawhi Leonard
- Lock It In
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Panthers
- Toronto Raptors
-
Despite Kawhi Leonard's heroics and incredible play during these playoffs, Clay Travis is still picking Milwaukee to win the series against Toronto.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618