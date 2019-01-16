Cousin Sal trusts New Orleans’ rush defense against Los Angeles’ rushing attack
While Los Angeles (N) may sport a fantastic run game, New Orleans' run defense is great as well. Hear why Cousin Sal trusts New Orleans more than Los Angeles (N) in the football championship Game on Sunday.
