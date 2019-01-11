Cousin Sal sees no scenario in which the Nick Foles magic will continue this weekend against New Orleans
Nick Foles and Philadelphia are flying high once again, but Cousin Sal thinks that magic will come down crashing and burning this weekend against New Orleans.
