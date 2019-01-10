Clay Travis likes New Orleans to cover against Philadelphia: ‘I trust Drew Brees more’
Video Details
Clay Travis talks football on today's show. Hear why even though he like Drew Brees and New Orleans, bettors shouldn't count out Nick Foles and Philadelphia when you break down the stats.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618