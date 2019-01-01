Cousin Sal explains why he’s ‘worried’ about Dallas and Seattle’s playoff game
Video Details
Cousin Sal has some choice words for Dallas' decision to not rest all their starters in Week 17. Hear his explanation of what that means for the team as they head into the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618