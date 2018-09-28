- All right, you heard [INAUDIBLE], the man killed it. The Vikings fall to 1-2-1 on the season, Clay. How do you evaluate these teams moving forward? Are we giving up on Minnesota?

- I'm off the Viking bandwagon, Rachel.

- There we go. I knew it was coming.

- You know how steadfast I tend to be in all of my picks. But I do think we have underrated the Jared Goff bandwagon. Guys, the growth that this guy has shown as he has progressed throughout his career now. Year 1, look at this. We thought he was a total bust, everything about him was a disaster.

Jeff Fisher was the coach, and we thought man, they made a really bad mistake drafting him. Year two, Sean McVay comes in, and we think, hey, this guy could be pretty decent. Year three, I'm starting to think, look at this. Maybe we need to talk about Jared Goff as an MVP candidate. Look get these odds and how much they have moved when you consider Jared Goff MVP odds all throughout the season.

Last week he was 22 to 1, now he's plummeted to 6 and 1. I think the Rams are the best team in the NFL, honestly. If he stays healthy, Sal loves Todd Gurley.

I think this is an interesting intriguing, possibility here, that maybe Gurley and Goff could be so good on the same offense, that they end up canceling each other out and it makes it difficult to bet on either. But man, right now, I feel like we have totally underrated and under discussed how good Jared Goff has been. Certainly relative to a guy like Carson Wentz.