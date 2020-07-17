Michael Vick: Cam Newton is a dual-threat QB, Pats offense will be one to watch

Video Details

With the addition of Cam Newton to the New England Patriots, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels' options may have significantly expanded. Michael Vick joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk how much of a difference a dual threat quarterback like Cam will make VS what Tom Brady was able to do offensively.

