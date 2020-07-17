Michael Vick: Cam Newton is a dual-threat QB, Pats offense will be one to watch
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Cam Newton
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Michael Vick
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
With the addition of Cam Newton to the New England Patriots, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels' options may have significantly expanded. Michael Vick joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk how much of a difference a dual threat quarterback like Cam will make VS what Tom Brady was able to do offensively.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.