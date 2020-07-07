Nick Wright: Both Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs come out winners with $500M deal
Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs for a 10 year contract for $500M. Nick Wright reacts to this news, and tells Brian Westbrook and Kevin Wildes whether this deal is more of a win for the Kansas City Chiefs or Mahomes.
