Chris Broussard explains which team is the best fit for Colin Kaepernick
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC West
- Seattle Seahawks
-
It's been reported that there is legitimate interest in quarterback Colin Kaepernick circulating amongst teams in the NFL. Chris Broussard, along with Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini, speculates where he thinks Kaepernick should end up.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.