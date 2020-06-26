Eric Mangini: Brady leading Bucs to a Super Bowl win is hard to believe

Video Details

Tom Brady says he'll repay Chris Godwin for the No. 12 by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl Championship. Chris Broussard believes this behavior is 'GOAT'ish, but hear why Eric Mangini says the Bucs with a Super Bowl win is hard to believe.

