Nick Wright believes the Patriots have the worst QB situation with Jarrett Stidham

Video Details

FOX Bet released Quarterback spread values comparing NFL starters to replacement-level backups. New England Patriots' quarterback Jarrett Stidham was listed as worth -1.5 points compared to a replacement level QB. Hear why Nick Wright takes this ranking as vindication for what he's been saying for some time, that Stidham is proof of New England having the worst quarterback situation in the league.

More Videos »