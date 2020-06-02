Greg Jennings agrees Baker Mayfield could be a top ten quarterback in the 2020 season
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
-
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to share his thoughts on Brady Quinn's prediction that Baker Mayfield will be a top 10 quarterback in the 2020 season, and will lead the Cleveland Brown's to the playoffs. Hear whether Greg, Nick and Kevin agree with Quinn's take on Baker.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.