Greg Jennings: Baker Mayfield has potential, but Big Ben knows how to win
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
'Big Ben' Roethlisberger is set to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers after sitting out due to an elbow injury. The quarterback released a video, passing to his teammates, and shaving his beard in preparation for the season. Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes what Ben's return could mean for teams like the Cleveland Browns. The Browns look good on paper, and Greg thinks Baker Mayfield is a talented quarterback with a lot to prove, but if stacked up against a Steelers team reunited with Ben, the Browns could fall short.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.