Nick Wright and Eric Mangini talk the newest reason for Tom Brady leaving New England, and that's offensive coach Josh McDaniels. It's been reported that Brady and McDaniels' relationship soured, pushing Brady to choose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over one more year with the Patriots. Brady took to social media to deny the claim, stating that this was irresponsible reporting, and that he and McDaniels are brothers for life. Hear why Nick thinks that even though Brady and McDaniels may have loved each other, he wouldn't be surprised if there was some friction there.