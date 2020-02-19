Chris Broussard: Drew Brees can still make Saints Super Bowl contenders
Video Details
- Doug Gottlieb
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- Taysom Hill
- Taysom Hill
-
Chris Broussard sits down with Doug Gottlieb to talk the New Orleans Saints after quarterback Drew Brees announced he will be returning to play next season. Chris tells Doug why he thinks Brees is still a strong quarterback and based on his performance last season, still has the ability to make his team Super Bowl contenders.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.